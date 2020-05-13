Data | 80% of urban workers lost jobs during coronavirus lockdown: survey

According to the Azim Premji University COVID-19 Livelihoods Survey, about 80% of urban workers lost their jobs during the lockdown. The average weekly earnings of those who were still employed fell by 61%.

About 80% of urban households consumed less food in April-May compared to February, and 61% could not buy even a week’s worth of essentials. Similar effects were felt in rural areas too, though to a smaller degree.

The results are based on a phone survey of 4,000 workers across 12 States. The data were collected between April 13, 2020 and May 9, 2020. The respondents were selected through a sampling method to ensure diversity in location and type of work done. The sample is not representative of the States or the country.

Also read: Migrant workers' distress continues as nationwide lockdown extended for the second time

Increase in hunger

The chart depicts % of households which reported having consumed less food during the lockdown than prior to it.

Graphs appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban 70 80

Essentials are elusive

% of households without money to buy even a week’s worth of essentials.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban 34 61

Debt rises

% of respondents who took a loan to cover personal expenses.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban 34 43

Fall in earnings

% average fall in earnings for self-employed non-agricultural workers compared to February.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban -92 -86

Fall in income

% average fall in earnings for casual workers during the lockdown compared to February.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban -50 -46

Fall in wages

% of wage workers whose salaries were reduced or who did not receive their salaries during the lockdown.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban 43 57

Market mayhem

% of farmers who were not able to harvest or sell their produce, or sold it at reduced prices.

image/svg+xml Rural Urban 88 91

Job loss in urban areas

% who were working in February but were not working during the lockdown.

image/svg+xml Self-employed Casual Regular salaried 84 81 76

Job loss in rural areas

% who were working in February but were not working during the lockdown.