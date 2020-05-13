Data | 80% of urban workers lost jobs during coronavirus lockdown: survey

According to the Azim Premji University COVID-19 Livelihoods Survey, about 80% of urban workers lost their jobs during the lockdown. The average weekly earnings of those who were still employed fell by 61%.
About 80% of urban households consumed less food in April-May compared to February, and 61% could not buy even a week’s worth of essentials. Similar effects were felt in rural areas too, though to a smaller degree.
The results are based on a phone survey of 4,000 workers across 12 States. The data were collected between April 13, 2020 and May 9, 2020. The respondents were selected through a sampling method to ensure diversity in location and type of work done. The sample is not representative of the States or the country.
Increase in hunger
The chart depicts % of households which reported having consumed less food during the lockdown than prior to it.
Essentials are elusive
% of households without money to buy even a week’s worth of essentials.
Debt rises
% of respondents who took a loan to cover personal expenses.
Fall in earnings
% average fall in earnings for self-employed non-agricultural workers compared to February.
Fall in income
% average fall in earnings for casual workers during the lockdown compared to February.
Fall in wages
% of wage workers whose salaries were reduced or who did not receive their salaries during the lockdown.
Market mayhem
% of farmers who were not able to harvest or sell their produce, or sold it at reduced prices.
Job loss in urban areas
% who were working in February but were not working during the lockdown.
Job loss in rural areas
% who were working in February but were not working during the lockdown.