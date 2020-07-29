Data | 77 cases filed in the 1950s still pending in courts across India

A court in Mathura recently sentenced 11 policemen to life imprisonment for the murder of 'Raja' Man Singh, ruler of the former princely State of Bharatpur, 35 years after the killing. However, such a delayed judgment is not a rare occurrence. As many as 77 cases filed in the 1950s are still pending across the country with the volume of pending cases increasing with every decade.
The table below shows the number of civil and criminal cases pending disposal by District and Taluka courts across States, and UTs as on July 27, filed in each decade between 1950 and 2019*.
In Bihar (12), Goa (1), Jharkhand (5), Maharashtra (19), Odisha (2), Uttar Pradesh (24) and West Bengal (14), cases filed in the 1950s are still pending.
The earliest pending case was filed in 1951 in a court in West Bengal.
Out of the nearly 3 crore cases pending a ruling in the country, 2.6 crore were filed after 2010.
Nearly one in every four pending cases across the country are from Uttar Pradesh (73.1 lakh).
Nine States have more than 10 lakh cases pending.
*Note: Cases filed in 2020 have not been considered
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath