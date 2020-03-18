Data | 5,680 flights cancelled: Coronavirus impact on global air travel

18 March 2020 01:47 IST

Close to 70% of departures from and arrivals to Rome international airport were cancelled this week

Close to 5,680 planned flights which were supposed to either depart from or arrive at 10 foreign airports this week were cancelled mostly due to travel bans related to COVID-19. Airports in Italy and South Korea are the most affected, while the ones in India and the U.S. are less affected. Mumbai is the most affected Indian airport while among international airports Amsterdam was hit the most due to cancellations.

In all the graphs, only departures from and arrivals to Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru have been considered to represent India’s figures.

Most affected airports

Airports in the capitals of S. Korea, France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. recorded 30-45% cancellations. Chinese airports, represented by blue circles, were in a similar range. The chart plots the percentage of cancelled arrivals against the percentage of cancelled departures.

Airports which saw the most cancelled departures and arrivals

Airports most affected due to cancelled arrivals

Of the 209 cancelled arrivals into Indian airports, 11% of flights were coming from Mumbai, 6% each were from Delhi, Kuala Lumpur and Muscat.

Which Indian airport was most affected due to cancelled arrivals

Of the 2,778 cancelled arrivals into airports abroad, 2% each were coming from Amsterdam, Shanghai and Warsaw.

Which airport abroad was most affected due to cancelled arrivals

Airports most affected due to cancelled departures

Of the 191 cancelled departures from Indian airports, 11% of flights were heading to Mumbai, 9% to Delhi and 6% to Muscat.

Which Indian airport was most affected due to cancelled departures

Of the 2,901 cancelled departures from airports abroad, 2% of flights were heading to Amsterdam.

Which airport abroad was most affected due to cancelled departures

