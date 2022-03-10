Data | 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: How the BJP and SP are performing in farmer-intensive districts

How are the BJP and the SP performing in farmer-intensive districts in the U.P. assembly polls?

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 50% of the working population in 56 of the 75 districts are either cultivators or agricultural labourers and allied workers. With the Farm Bills becoming a major poll issue in the months leading to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls, an analysis of votes secured in seats with a high concentration of farmers becomes important. The tables list the vote % and seats won/led by parties in such seats. The 2022 leads and vote share are based on the 79,18,785 votes counted so far in Uttar Pradesh. The story will be updated at regular intervals.

Agriculture and labour force vote distribution

The table lists the share of votes secured across districts with various degrees of agriculture and allied workers in the labour force. For instance, in districts where >75% of the workforce is employed in agriculture and allied activites, the BJP+ secured 45.9% vote share. Whereas in such districts, the SP+ secured 36.1% vote share. The change in vote share compared to 2017 is presented as % points

How the sugarcane belt voted

The table lists vote shares and win/leads of alliances in ten districts which contribute the most to U.P.’s sugarcane production. For instance, BJP secured 40.4% vote share in 2022 which is a change of -0.3% points compared to 2017. The party is leading in36 seats with a change of -14 seats compared to 2017.

How the potato belt voted

The table lists vote shares and leads of various parties and alliances in ten districts which contribute the most to U.P.’s potato production. For instance, BJP secured 46.1% vote share which is a change of 1.7% points compared to 2017. The party is leading 42 seats with a change of -5 compared to 2017.