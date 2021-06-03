Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination rate remains consistently poor in May

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a specially abled boy during a drive at Jai Vakeel Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday.

03 June 2021 20:06 IST

If India is aiming to complete vaccinating all adults by the end of 2021, the average daily dosage has to increase to 7.75 million

The daily COVID-19 vaccination rate in May, after India opened up vaccination for all adults, was sluggish and similar to the pace observed in March, when only senior citizens were allowed to get vaccinated. However, in the last 10 days of May, 2.13 million doses were administered per day on average, marginally higher than the 1.57 million doses in the previous 10-day period. If India is aiming to complete vaccinating all adults by the end of 2021, the average daily dose has to increase to 7.75 million.

Degree of rise

From May 21 to 30, 2.13 million doses were administered daily on average. At the current rate, by July 31, only 345 million doses can be administered.

Marginal rise

The average daily vaccination rate in India increased in the last 10 days of May. However, it was significantly lower than the levels recorded in the first half of April.

State of play

The chart shows average daily doses administered in May 11-19 and May 21-29 in major States. The State data are between May 11-19 as May 20 data for the States have some discrepancies. Hence, the comparison for the latest period is done using the data from May 21 to 29.

