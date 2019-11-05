NCRB data: Cyber crimes reached a new high in 2017

India recorded 21,796 cyber crimes in 2017, an increase of 77% from 2016. Countrywide, 1.7 cyber crimes were committed per one lakh population in 2017. Over half the crimes were committed to gain money by fraudulent means. New crime heads such as cyber blackmailing, cyber stalking, and dissemination of fake news were introduced in the 2017 NCRB report.

Sharp increase

The growth rate of cyber crimes had gone down in 2015 and 2016 before registering a sharp spike in 2017. In 2014, cyber crimes had grown by 69% compared to 2013. In 2015, 11,592 cyber crimes were recorded in India, which was an increase of 20.5% compared to 2014. In 2016, growth rate of cyber crimes fell further by 6.3% as 12,317 crimes were registered.

Cyber crimes over the years

State wise split

With 4,971 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of cyber crimes in 2017 followed by Maharashtra (3,604) and Karnataka (3,174). Most of the northeastern States registered fewer instances of such crimes. With 5 cyber crimes committed per lakh population, Karnataka had the highest crime rate.

Number of cyber crimes by State

States with high crime rates

New additions

Under the new crime heads introduced in the 2017 report, most cases were recorded under ATM fraud followed by online banking fraud. Over 500 women and children were victims of cyber stalking and bullying. 311 cases were registered under cyber blackmailing and threatening while 170 instances of dissemination of fake news over social media were reported.

Cases under new crime heads

Criminal intent

Over 50% of cyber crimes (12,213) were done for monetary gains through fraudulent means. Nearly 1,500 crimes were committed with the objective of sexually exploiting the victim. Less than 1% of were committed to incite hate against the country. The least reported motives were abetment of suicide, sale and purchase of illegal drugs and to steal information of the victim online.

Share of motives in cyber crimes