Data | COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab rise again, most cases in rural districts

Elderly people wait for their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, during a countrywide inoculation drive, at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily in India, with over 16,500 new infections being recorded for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. Maharashtra and Punjab led the surge in cases, which began in the second half of February. A majority of the cases in the two States was recorded in the rural districts*. The rural surge in Maharashtra was not confined to a particular region. More worryingly, both the States are lagging in vaccinations compared to the other major States.

Cases spike

Six States/UTs recorded a spike in cases in the second half of February. They accounted for nearly 60% of India’s new cases between February 21 and 27. Between January 3 and 9 they had contributed 32.1% of overall cases.

image/svg+xml

Mostly rural

A majority of the new cases in Maharashtra and Punjab that contributed to the spike in February was from the rural districts. Between January 3 and 9, Maharashtra’s rural districts accounted for 36% of new cases. However, between February 21 and 27, they accounted for 49%. A similar bump in rural cases was observed in Punjab too.

image/svg+xml

Spreading wide

As many as 11 rural districts in Maharashtra recorded over 100 new cases on an average between Feb. 21 and 27, compared to just 4 such districts between Jan. 3 and 9. Amravati (east Maharashtra), Jalgaon (north), Raigad (west), and Satara (south) all recorded significant spikes in cases in February.

image/svg+xml
 

Lagging behind

As of Feb. 27, Maharashtra had administered only one dose for every 100 people, the fourth-lowest among 21 major States/UTs. At only 0.6 doses per 100 people, Punjab’s vaccination rate was the second lowest.

image/svg+xml
 

*Districts where over 50% of the population resided in rural regions according to the Census 2011 are classified as rural districts.

Source: covid19india.org, All data as of  February 27

