Data | Coronavirus deaths increasing significantly in several States

16 June 2020 10:56 IST

At least two States also record a sizeable rise in weekly cases

In the past two weeks (June 1-14), 4,122 new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in India, up from 2,380 deaths in the preceding two weeks. While Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of new deaths, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered significant increases in the past week.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi also recorded a surge in the number of new cases in the past week.

Weekly deaths

The chart below show the number of weekly COVID-19-related deaths between March 10, when the first death was recorded, and June 14. The darker the colour of the rectangle, the higher the number of deaths that week.

For the fourth week in a row, Maharashtra recorded more than 400 deaths. Delhi recorded over 500 deaths in the past week, while Gujarat recorded more than 200 deaths in each of the past two weeks. T.N. and U.P. recorded a significant uptick, with more than 100 deaths in the past week. Haryana also registered a sizeable increase in new deaths.

Weekly cases

The chart shows the number of weekly COVID-19 cases between January 30, when the first case was recorded in Kerala, and June 14. The darker the colour of the rectangle, the higher the number of deaths that week.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

For the fifth week in a row, Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 cases. T.N. and Delhi recorded a drastic upsurge in new cases over the past week, with more than 12,000 new cases each up from around 9,000 cases each in the previous week.

