With over 30% of the votes counted in the Haryana 2024 Assembly elections, data shows that the Congress alliance has significantly improved its vote share in rural areas compared with the 2019 polls. In districts with a high share of cultivators and agricultural workers, Congress has made notable gains in vote share compared to previous elections.

However, these gains in rural areas and districts with a high proportion of agricultural workers and cultivators have come at the expense of other parties, such as the Jannayak Janta Party and the Indian National Lok Dal, which have lost a significant share of votes in these regions.

At the 33% vote-counting mark, the BJP was leading in 48 seats, with the Congress alliance leading in 36. Despite Congress’s gains in rural areas, the BJP, having retained and even marginally increased its vote share in both urban and rural areas, continues to lead the race at this point. The story will be updated after more votes are counted.

Table 1 shows the vote shares secured by alliances/parties across seats with a high/medium/low share of cultivators and agricultural workers. The table also shows the change in vote share from 2019 polls (% points)

In seats where cultivators and agricultural workers make up more than 65% of the total workforce, the Congress alliance has secured a 40.2% vote share in the 2024 Assembly polls, marking an 18 percentage point increase from the 2019 elections. In seats where the share of cultivators and agricultural workers is between 50-65%, the Congress alliance has gained over 10 percentage points compared to the 2019 polls. However, in areas where the share of such workers is below 50%, the Congress alliance has only gained 5 percentage points.

This analysis indicates that Congress has made most of its gains in farmer-intensive districts. On the other hand, in seats which are not farmer-intensive, it has not made significant inroads.

A similar trend can be observed when comparing the vote share across rural and urban areas. A separate analysis is needed, as not all rural areas are farmer-intensive, and the dynamics in these regions may differ.

In rural areas, the Congress alliance secured a 41% vote share in the 2024 polls, marking a 15 percentage point increase from the 2019 elections. In semi-rural areas, it has also increased its vote share by 11.8 percentage points. Meanwhile, the BJP has successfully retained its vote share across all types of seats, with slight increases in some cases. This analysis was carried out after 33% of votes were counted.

Table 2 shows the vote share secured by parties/alliances across rural and urban areas in 2024. It also depicts the change from the 2019 polls in % points.

