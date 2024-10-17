Cauvery awards work only during good monsoons: Data

The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT)’s prescription of the monthly schedule of the release of water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu has been a bone of contention since the Tribunal’s interim order in June 1991. Though the CWDT’s final award, delivered in 2007, was modified by the Supreme Court 11 years later to address certain stakeholders’ concerns, the court did not disturb the scheme of the monthly schedule.

Also, considering the growing requirements of Bengaluru city for drinking water, the court awarded an additional 4.75 TMC to Karnataka, along with 10 more TMC. Consequently, Tamil Nadu’s overall allocation went down to 404.25 TMC from 419 TMC, as stipulated in the Tribunal’s final award, and that of Karnataka rose to 284.75 TMC from 270 TMC. Of the total allocation for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka should release water from its reservoirs in such a manner that 177.25 TMC is realised by the lower riparian State annually (June-May) as per the monthly schedule.

The first four months of the water year — June-September or southwest monsoon (SWM) — are crucial for both the principal riparian States of the Cauvery river, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is during the June-September period that the upper riparian State, Karnataka, receives the most rainfall. For Tamil Nadu, these four months account for nearly 70% of the annual quota — 123.1 TMC — of inflows into the State.

This year’s SWM was bountiful for both the riparian States compared to the previous year. Last year, the lack of adequate rainfall led to emotions running high in both States over the lack of water supply for irrigation. This year, however, as the social media handle of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed, the gross storage of four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin at the end of the monsoon period (September 30) was almost 60% higher than what it was on the corresponding day last year.

In terms of TMC, this year’s storage was about 110.83 TMC against the previous year’s 59.85. This year’s storage amounted to 97% of the gross capacity, 114.57 TMC. Karnataka’s four reservoirs in the basin — Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavathi, and Harangi — received at least 80 TMC more this time compared to the 30-year average of cumulative inflows. According to the KSNDMC, a total of 338 TMC was received by the reservoirs during this year’s SWM. With the bountiful rains and the reservoirs filling up, water supply should not be an issue in the coming months for both agricultural and drinking water purposes in Karnataka.

The story for the lower riparian State, Tamil Nadu also coheres with the above; this year’s figure of Cauvery water realisation exceeded the 200 TMC mark, with nearly 204 TMC released to the State. The receipts are vital as Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta relies mainly on water from the upper riparian State during the SWM since the northeast monsoon (NEM) is relatively unpredictable and erratic in terms of rainfall patterns. This is evident in the way the India Meteorological Department views the NEM — as one of large spatial variations.

The eastern part of the Cauvery Delta, also closer to the coast, receives heavy rainfall many times in November and December, but the rest of the State does not receive this frequency of rainfall.

Considering these factors, the CWDT and the Supreme Court retained the scheme of a monthly schedule for the release of water from the Karnataka reservoirs. This was done to ensure that Tamil Nadu receives the maximum amount of water from June to September. The measurement is done by taking the flow calculated at the Central Water Commission’s gauge and discharge site in Biligundlu as the reference point.

The overall water requirement for Tamil Nadu, assessed in the CWDT’s report (volume 5, pages 85-86), is 390.85 TMC to provide irrigation to 24.71 lakh acres of cropping land. This figure includes 10 TMC for reservoir losses.

Even though this year’s total figure of realisation has crossed the annual share, Tamil Nadu, at meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), both of which form part of the implementation mechanism of judicial verdicts, has been contending that Karnataka should stick to the schedule of monthly release and make good any shortfall that arose in June and September.

Data on water release shows that leaving aside the water year 2023-24 when the CMWA and CWRC, at regular intervals, modified the stipulated quantum of water release for a few months, the cumulative realisation during June-September fell short of the prescribed quantity only in two out of six years. Table 1 shows that since 2018, the highest quantity — around 452 TMC — during the southwest monsoon was registered in 2022-23. The lowest was around 45 TMC in 2023-24, going purely by the statistical angle.

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Chart 2 showing average figures of realisation month-wise for the SWM since 2018 — the year of the Supreme Court’s judgment — reveals that August accounts for about 47% of the season’s overall figure. July’s share is 27% followed by September at around 23% with June constituting the rest.

This break-up across months is in line with the 42-year-long average figures (1974-75 to 2015-16) worked out by the Central Water Commission (CWC) which calculated August’s share at 41%, July - 26%, September - 27% and June - 6%.

Also read: Cauvery: From crisis to cascade of hope