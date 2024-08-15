Call for sub-classification: Data shows uneven development within SCs and STs

A common critique of the group-based approach to affirmative action policies is that it treats the potential beneficiary group as a homogenous class. In reality, as critics argue, rarely does a group turn out to be a homogenous class. Even within an identified disadvantaged group, families are often found to be placed poles apart in terms of access to material as well as symbolic resources. Therefore, group-based affirmative action policies are seen as benefiting relatively advantaged families from the beneficiary group. An inevitable consequence is widening intra-group inequality. This, in a way, goes against the very purpose of affirmative action, which is, achieving greater equality in society.

Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in educational institutions, public employment, and legislative bodies is constitutionally mandated. These two historically disadvantaged categories consist of a large number of subgroups of different ethnic origins, living in different spatialities and social relations. The outcomes of the reservation policy have generated discontent and dissension within. It has been asserted that the benefits of the reservation have accrued to a few subgroups within SCs/STs. This has led to the demand for a more equitable distribution of benefits by creating sub-classification within SCs/STs based on degrees of disadvantage and deprivation.

This demand has also reached the Supreme Court. In 2004, a five-member Bench of the Supreme Court (in E.V Chinnaih vs State of Andhra Pradesh) affirmed SCs/STs as a homogenous class and, ruled against sub-classifications within these umbrella categories, horizontally or vertically. However, in a landmark judgment on August 1, 2024, the apex court allowed sub-classification and paved the way for sub-quotas within the SC/ST quota. While the Court has endorsed the existence of socio-economic differentials within SCs and STs and the idea of substantive equality over nominal equality, little analysis is available to get a sense of the extent of inequalities characterising these categories. This is even though India’s population census collects and duly publishes data on socio-economic indicators for individual sub-groups within SCs and STs.

Here, we highlight socio-economic differentials within SCs/STs based on data from the 2011 population census. Owing to the space constraints, our analysis is confined to a few large States. Because the number of sub-groups comprising SCs and STs is too large in these States, we pick up two numerically important sub-groups (one being well-off and the other relatively deprived) to reflect the extent of socio-economic disparities.

Census data show that different sub-groups continue to have uneven exposure to urbanisation. Across States, while some sub-groups are marked by a decent level of urbanisation, others are overwhelmingly rural-based. Differential urban exposure shows a high correlation with opportunities for life chances. Invariably, sub-groups with higher urbanisation demonstrate higher levels of educational attainment and lower level placement in precarious forms of employment.

Table 1 shows the socio-economic differentials of SCs by State, as per the 2011 Census (insert SVG)

Column key:

1 - Percentage of urban population

2 - Percentage of people with matriculate education (aged >= 15 years)

3 - Percentage of graduates (aged>=20 years)

4 - Percentage of agri-labourers (aged >=15 years)

SG - subgroups

Among SCs, for example, Musahars in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh seem to be the most disadvantaged. Fewer members among them are likely to attain a high school degree. The number of those with a college degree is negligible. In contrast, Pasis in Bihar and Chamars in Uttar Pradesh are only a little way off the State average. In Maharashtra, sub-groups, such as Bhambis and Mangs, occupy disparate levels of educational and occupational attainment, with the former being much better off compared with the latter. Likewise, Chamars in Punjab are ahead of Mazhabis in terms of access to education and exposure to urbanisation. The proportions of matriculates and graduates among the former were 1.5 times higher than the latter. In West Bengal, Namsudras and Bagdis stand poles apart in terms of urbanisation, educational attainment, and sources of livelihood.

Table 2 shows the socio-economic differentials of STs by State, as per the 2011 Census (insert SVG)

Socio-economic differentials among STs are as pronounced as among SCs. In Chhattisgarh, for instance, the Halba tribes are not only far more urbanised than and educationally ahead of the Baiga tribes but also have fewer members working as agricultural labourers when compared with the latter. Similar is the case between the Oraon and Mal Paharia tribes in Jharkhand. Oraons are also the most educated tribes in the neighbouring State of Odisha and far ahead of Bhumia — one of the tribes with minimal access to education. In Rajasthan, the Meenas are well known as the most educated and economically advanced tribal group. The developmental processes seem to have completely bypassed the Garasias, one of the largest tribal sub-groups of the State.

The above analysis brings into sharp focus the persistence of socio-economic disparities. It suggests that different sub-groups within SCs and STs are at disparate levels of socio-economic development. Given this, it is also not difficult to infer who might have most benefited from the undifferentiated reservation regime. The course to be taken by the political class is not known, but sub-classification within SC/ST and the creation of sub-quotas can be reasonably expected to result in a more equitable distribution of benefits of reservation.

Sanjeer Alam is an Associate Professor with the CSDS Delhi

Source: Census 2011

