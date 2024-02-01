February 01, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

A sector-wise split of the budgeted expenditure in FY25 shows that of the 26 sectors for which data was analysed, allocation as a share of the total Budget declined in 15 of them while it increased in the rest of the 11 sectors, when compared with FY24’s revised estimates.

The graphic shows the sector-wise budgeted expenditure (₹ crore) in FY25. The bigger the rectangle, the higher the proposed spending in FY25. It also shows the change in a sector’s share in total expenditure from FY24 (revised estimates). The deeper the blue, the higher the increase in share from FY24. The deeper the red, the higher the decrease in share from FY24.

As usual, interest payments cornered a lion’s share of the total Budget this year too. In absolute figures, ₹11,90,440 crore were allocated for interest payments. If expressed as a share of FY25’s total Budget it comes to 24.98%, which is 1.48 percentage points more than its share in FY24 (23.5%).

Transport and Defence sectors featured second and third on the list in terms of absolute allocations. But contributions to those sectors declined when expressed as a share of the total Budget. Defence sector’s allocation formed 9.54% of FY25’s total Budget, a 0.61 percentage point decrease from its share in FY24 (10.15%). The Transport sector’s allocation formed 11.42% of FY25’s total Budget, a 0.27 percentage point decrease from its share in FY24 (11.69%).

Rural development, IT and Telecom, Health, Energy, Education, Social Welfare, Scientific departments, Health, Urban Development and Planning and Statistics are sectors which recorded marginal increases as a share of the total Budget.

The Budget allocated to the fertiliser subsidy recorded the biggest drop. It formed 3.44% of the total Budget in FY25, a 0.77 percentage points drop from the 4.21% of the total Budget in FY24.

The Budget allocated to food also recorded a considerable decrease. It formed 4.31% of the total Budget in FY25, a 0.42 percentage point drop from the 4.31% of the total Budget in FY24.

