Assessing India’s tuberculosis burden: Data

According to the Global Tuberculosis Report 2024, India had the highest tuberculosis (TB) burden in 2023. Over half the cases globally (55.9%) were concentrated in just five countries. India accounted for 26% of all the cases worldwide, followed by Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%), and Pakistan (6.3%) (Chart 1).

Even though deaths due to TB in India have been steadily falling over the past decade, from 5.8 lakh in 2010 to 3.2 lakh in 2023, 26% of global TB deaths among people with and without HIV in 2023 occurred in India.

Chart 2 shows the estimated number of deaths caused by TB in India.

Incidence of TB, seen relative to the population, also dropped in India from 275.7 cases in 2010 to 194.9 cases in 2023.

Chart 3 shows the estimated TB incidence rate in India per 1,00,000 population.

Chart 4 shows the new and relapse TB cases by gender in India in 2023.

However, there was a considerable uptick in notified TB relapse cases in 2023. The number reached the highest level since 2010, with the disease affecting mostly men.

Chart 5 shows the estimated number of TB cases in India attributable to five major risk factors in 2023.

The number of people receiving preventive treatment has been rising. Those with nutritional deficiencies, diabetes, and a habit of smoking are at the highest risk of contracting TB.

Chart 6 shows the funding available in India for TB prevention, diagnostics, and treatment services (in USD million).

Although domestic funding for TB prevention and treatment continues to be lower than pre-COVID figures, it increased by 38% in 2023 to $253 million compared to the previous year. International funding shrunk in the same period. The report says there has been a substantial increase in health expenditure per capita between 2000 and 2021 with the intention of achieving universal health coverage in several lower-middle-income countries, including India.

India is one of the three countries where a national TB prevalence survey has been completed since 2019.

