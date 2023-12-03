December 03, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

With about 40-50% of the votes counted, a look at the win/lead margins of major parties in the four States – Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – shows that it was not a close election in any of the States in 2023 Polls. Though the exit polls had predicted a close fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, results as of now show otherwise. This story is based on the 40-50% of votes counted as of 1 pm, and will be updated later.

The win/lead margin is the difference between the vote shares of the candidates in the first and second positions in each seat. The win/lead margin is expressed in percentage points .

Table 1 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress alliance and the BJP in Rajasthan. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.

As can be observed from the table above, in 30 seats the win/lead margin was less than 2.5% points (BJP and Congress alliance combined). However, in a similar number of seats the win/lead margin was more than 20% points. In 58 seats, the win/lead margin was between 10-20% points. So, in most seats, the margins were comfortably higher in Rajasthan, ruling out a close contest at this point.

Table 2 shows the win/lead margin of various parties in Telangana. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.

In 69 seats, the win/lead margin was over 10% points. Whereas only in 49 seats the win/lead margin was less than 10% points. In only 11 seats, the win/lead margin was less than 2.5% points. So, there were no surprises in store, with the State heading for a Congress win.

Table 3 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.

In 47 seats the win/lead margin was over 10% points, compared to 41 seats where it was below 10% points. In seven seats, the BJP was winning/leading with a thin 2.5% points margin, with the Congress doing so in one seat. So, the Chhattisgarh elections were relatively closer compared other States at this point. But the number of seats with a narrow win/lead margin may not be enough to alter the results.

Table 4 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.

The table shows that this was not a close election. With over 124 seats won/lead with a margin of over 10% points and only 18 seats with a margin of less than 2.5% points, the State was clearly headed towards a BJP win. The number of seats with a narrow win/lead margin was not significant enough to alter the results.

