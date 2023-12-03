With about 40-50% of the votes counted, a look at the win/lead margins of major parties in the four States – Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – shows that it was not a close election in any of the States in 2023 Polls. Though the exit polls had predicted a close fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, results as of now show otherwise. This story is based on the 40-50% of votes counted as of 1 pm, and will be updated later.
The win/lead margin is the difference between the vote shares of the candidates in the first and second positions in each seat. The win/lead margin is expressed in percentage points .
Table 1 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress alliance and the BJP in Rajasthan. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.
- As can be observed from the table above, in 30 seats the win/lead margin was less than 2.5% points (BJP and Congress alliance combined). However, in a similar number of seats the win/lead margin was more than 20% points. In 58 seats, the win/lead margin was between 10-20% points. So, in most seats, the margins were comfortably higher in Rajasthan, ruling out a close contest at this point.
Table 2 shows the win/lead margin of various parties in Telangana. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.
- In 69 seats, the win/lead margin was over 10% points. Whereas only in 49 seats the win/lead margin was less than 10% points. In only 11 seats, the win/lead margin was less than 2.5% points. So, there were no surprises in store, with the State heading for a Congress win.
Table 3 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.
- In 47 seats the win/lead margin was over 10% points, compared to 41 seats where it was below 10% points. In seven seats, the BJP was winning/leading with a thin 2.5% points margin, with the Congress doing so in one seat. So, the Chhattisgarh elections were relatively closer compared other States at this point. But the number of seats with a narrow win/lead margin may not be enough to alter the results.
Table 4 shows the win/lead margin for the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The numbers in the table correspond to the number of seats won/led by the parties across various margins. The change in the number of seats from 2018 is also listed.
- The table shows that this was not a close election. With over 124 seats won/lead with a margin of over 10% points and only 18 seats with a margin of less than 2.5% points, the State was clearly headed towards a BJP win. The number of seats with a narrow win/lead margin was not significant enough to alter the results.
