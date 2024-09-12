GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ANI vs Wikipedia: The free encyclopedia’s presence in India

While the Delhi High Court suggests a potential ban on Wikipedia, the country holds its fifth-largest user base in the world, hosting articles in 23 Indian languages

Published - September 12, 2024 08:00 am IST

The Hindu Data Team

Last month, Asian News International (ANI) took Wikipedia parent Wikimedia Foundation to the Delhi High Court for defamation, due to a description of the agency on its Wikipedia page, calling it a “propaganda tool for the incumbent government”. On Thursday, the Court cautioned the Foundation and threatened to order the government to block Wikipedia in India if they did not provide details on who was/were responsible for this description.

This observation by the Delhi High Court is concerning as almost 80 crore users read, write, and edit articles on the world’s premier free encyclopedia every month.

In August this year, India recorded the fifth-highest number of Wikipedia users — 78 crore — with the United States leading the list followed by Japan, Great Britain, and Germany. The “free encyclopedia” includes articles in all but two of the 22 languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, namely Bodo and Dogri. Among them, the highest number of articles were in Urdu, at 2 lakh, followed by Tamil, at 1.5 lakh. Zooming out, globally, the English language had the highest number of articles.

Chart 1 shows the countries with the largest number of Wikipedia users in August 2024.

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Chart 2 lists the 23 languages spoken in India in which Wikipedia articles are available. The bigger the size of the rectangle, the more then number of articles.

Among languages which are mostly confined to a State, Tamil leads by a wide margin, followed by Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu.

Chart 3 lists the 320 languages in which Wikipedia articles are available. The bigger the size of the rectangle, the more the number of articles.

Cebuano, a regional language spoken widely in the Philippines, has the second-highest number of articles in Wikipedia. News reports show that Cebuano is one of of the languages in which many entries were made by a bot.

German (around 29 lakh), French (26 lakh), Swedish (25 lakh), and Dutch (21 lakh) are the other prominent languages in which a considerable number of Wikipedia articles are maintained. There are relatively few articles in Chinese and Cantonese (14 lakh articles and 1.4 lakh, respectively) despite the fact that many more people speak these languages.

