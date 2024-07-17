Among party-hopping defectors, 89% fielded again, 70% re-elected, many become ministers: Data

This year, five Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, who won the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023, defected to the Congress.

Telangana is the latest State where such defections have taken place. As defections have become common, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the anti-defection law. Data show that many politicians who were disqualified under the anti-defection law in the past 10 years were re-elected from the party they jumped to, in subsequent by-polls. Many also managed to secure ministerial berths.

This is an analysis of 66 MLAs who defected in six States — Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur. Of them, 59 (89%) were fielded again in subsequent polls by the parties they jumped to. Among the 59, the re-election rate, or the share who won again after jumping ship, was considerably high (70%).

Chart 1 | The chart shows the performance of the defectors across different States in their most recent bypolls.

It is important to note that, except in Andhra Pradesh, where most politicians defected from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and vice-versa, in other States, a majority of the defections were from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Himachal Pradesh, six Congress MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections and were disqualified. They were all fielded by the BJP in the subsequent polls. Four of them lost (Chart 2).

Chart 2 | The chart shows the status of the defectors in Himachal Pradesh’s 2024 Assembly bypolls.

In 2016, nine Congress MLAs shifted to the BJP in Uttarakhand. This led to a political crisis in the State. These MLAs were disqualified in April 2016. Seven of them were fielded again in the Assembly elections in 2017 and six of them won (Chart 3). Among the defectors, three became ministers.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the status of the defectors in Uttarakhand’s 2017 Assembly elections.

The defection of 17 MLAs in 2019, almost all of them from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka. The BJP then came to power and B.S Yediyurappa became Chief Minister. Fifteen of these MLAs were fielded again as BJP candidates in the by-polls, and 80% of them were re-elected (Chart 4).

Chart 4 | The chart shows the status of the defectors in Karnataka’s 2019 Assembly bypolls.

Twelve of the defectors who joined the BJP and won the by-polls were given ministerial berths. Seven of them were ministers in the previous Kumaraswamy ministry.

In 2020, 22 MLAs defected in Madhya Pradesh, reducing the Congress to a minority government after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. With the resignations bringing down the halfway mark, the BJP had the numbers to form the government. Later, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. The BJP fielded all 25 of them in the subsequent by-polls. Of them, 72% were re-elected (Chart 5). Of the defectors who were re-elected, 13 were later inducted into the Shivraj Singh Chouhan ministry. Seven of them were ministers before defection.

Chart 5 | The chart shows the status of the defectors in Madhya Pradesh’s 2020 Assembly bypolls.

This year, the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly disqualified eight MLAs — four each from the TDP and YSRCP — for changing allegiance. Among them, two were fielded again from each party. The defectors contesting on the YSRCP ticket lost, whereas those contesting on the TDP ticket won the election, making the win ratio 50% (Chart 6) .

Chart 6 | The chart shows the status of the defectors in 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

In Manipur, Thounaojam Shyamkumar was elected in 2017 on a Congress ticket but switched to the BJP even before the oath-taking ceremony. He was later made a minister in the government led by N. Biren Singh and was only disqualified in 2020. He won the subsequent bye-election.

The writer is an undergraduate student in Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay

Source: Election Commission of India

