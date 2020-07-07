Data | Among nations with a high case load, infections continue to double in less than 20 days only in India

07 July 2020 20:00 IST

However, recovery rate and case fatality rate relatively better off compared to other nations

On July 6, the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 7 lakh mark and the number of deaths crossed 20,000.

While cases continue to rise at a rapid pace, relatively better case fatality and recovery rates have kept the active cases in check. However, only a drop in daily new cases will flatten the curve decisively.

Third position

The graph plots cases in countries with more than 2 lakh infections since the 10,000th case. If the average number of cases in the last seven days is much higher than the previous seven days, then cases are rising faster (red), if slightly higher, then cases are rising at a relatively slower pace (yellow), and if it is lower, then the cases are decreasing (green).

Advertising

Advertising

On June 5, India overtook Russia in the number of cumulative cases. India and the U.S. are the only nations in the group where the average cases in the latest seven days are much higher than the previous seven days.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Lowest doubling time

The graph depicts case doubling time in countries with over 2 lakh infections on three dates - May 7, June 7 and July 7. Doubling time is the estimated number of days it takes for cases to double in a nation. India is the only country where cases doubled in less than 20 days (red) on all three dates. In other nations, cases doubled in 20-40 days (yellow) or more than 40 days (green) on at least one of the dates.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Rising deaths

The graph plots the number of COVID-19-related deaths in countries with over 2 lakh infections against the case fatality rate (CFR, deaths/cases) as of July 5. Despite having a relatively higher number of deaths, India's CFR is lower than many countries.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Higher recoveries

The graph plots the recovery rate (% recovered among infected) in countries with >2 lakh cases against the active cases (cases - (deaths+recoveries)) as of July 5. India has a relatively high recovery rate, but due to a high case load the number of active cases is also relatively high .

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

A very steep rise in infections along with a persistently low doubling time presents a bleak picture for India in terms of cases. In terms of deaths, however, the situation is relatively better, despite the number of new deaths rising at a sedate pace.

Also read: The path to 5 lakh coronavirus cases