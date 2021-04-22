Data | Additional 595 million people to get added to COVID-19 vaccination target from May 1

As many as 127.1 million doses have so far been administered at the time of writing

Opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all above the age of 18 from May 1 will mark the third phase of India’s inoculation campaign. As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday (April 20), 127.1 million doses had been administered. The average daily vaccination rate stands at 2.65 million doses.

In comparison, the number of people in India who are aged 60 or more is 137 million (274 million doses), the government’s initial target. After it opened up vaccination for those above 45 on April 1, an additional 207 million people (414 million doses) got added to the intended target. On May 1, an additional 595 million people (1,190 million doses) will get added to this queue.

Population figures are projected for 2021 and sourced from “report of the technical group on population projections, November 2019”.

Doses needed to vaccinate each major age group

The charts depict the number of vaccine doses required to vaccinate each of the three major age groups eligible for vaccination compared to the number of doses already administered.

State-wise

The chart shows the number of doses administered until Tuesday (green plus) and the number of doses needed to vaccinate the 18-44 population (blue cross) in major States. For instance, Uttar Pradesh had administered 10.9 million doses by Tuesday. After May 1, an additional 99.5 million people (199 million doses) will get added to the intended target.