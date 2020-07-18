Data | Above average southwest monsoon leads to burgeoning reservoir levels, boosts sowing activity

An above average southwest monsoon so far has come as a boon for farmers during the kharif sowing season. Until July 14, the country has received 11% more rainfall than normal, resulting in reservoir levels rising to 2.7 times the usual levels. This encouraged sowing activity, taking the total sown area to a six-year high.

Pouring down

The map shows the % difference in rainfall received across States between June 1 and July 14 this year and the long period average rainfall (LPA) for the period.

LPA is the average rainfall received by the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon for the period 1961-2010. The current LPA is 88 cm.

Brimming levels

The chart depicts the % difference in storage levels of 123 reservoirs as of July 9 from the average level in the last 10 years. Overall, the current year’s storage is nearly 167% more than last year’s storage.

Large coverage

The chart depicts the total sown area of various kharif crops as of mid-July in the last six years. 2020 recorded the highest area coverage for kharif crops in the last six years as of mid-July.

