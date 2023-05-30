  • Only 6 religion options make it to the next Census form. Despite demands from several communities to be counted as a separate religion, the next Census will only count Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain as distinct religion options. Nature-worshipping Adivasis in Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Odisha have been campaigning to include their Sarna faith as a separate religion, while Karnataka’s Lingayats have been making a similar demand.
  • 19 Opposition parties, including Congress, to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Their primary objection is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu”, which the Opposition said was not only “a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response”.
  • 6.80% is the drop in India’s unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas in January-March 2023 compared to 8.2% a year ago, the National Sample Survey (NSSO) showed. Joblessness was high in January-March 2022, mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.
  • 112.74 million tonnes is the estimated production of wheat in India for 2022-23, a new record in wheat production. The overall foodgrain output is likely to be a record 330.53 million tonnes in the July-June period of 2022-23, according to the Agriculture Ministry. Wheat production declined to 107.74 million tonnes due to heat waves in key growing states in the 2021-22 crop year.
  • 1.38 lakh was the number of lives lost due to extreme weather-linked disasters in India in the last 50 years. Extreme weather and water-related events caused 573 disasters in India between 1970 and 2021, the World Meteorological Department, an agency of the United Nations reported. More than two million deaths and $4.3 trillion in economic losses were recorded due to 11,778 disasters during this period.