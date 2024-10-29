Haryana election results: Shrinking space for a third player

It was no surprise that the 2024 Haryana Assembly election saw a tight race between the two principal parties of the State — the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. But, what was more surprising was that the two parties had almost captured four-fifths of the entire vote base, making the poll a bipolar affair. In the last 30-odd years, this happened for the first time, making Haryana yet another example of duopoly in the country.

In the last six Assembly elections in the State, only on two occasions (2009 and 2019) was there neither single-party majority nor any pre-poll coalition crossing the majority mark. Yet, the combined vote share of the winner and runner-up this time exceeded the 70% mark.

A perusal of statistical data for the last six elections reveals that barring this election, there was a third player, who would net a considerable amount of votes, if not substantial. At least on a few occasions, one more party was as good as the third player. The vote share of the third player ranged from 5.74% and 5.55% by the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Haryana Vikas Party in 2000 to 10.36% by the BJP in 2005 to 7.4% and 6.73% by the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) and the BSP in 2009 to 20.58% by the Congress in 2014 to 14.84% by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in 2019.

But, this time, independents collectively accounted for 11.64%, which was not surprising, as 10% or more would always go to them, who were invariably rebels of established parties. This time, three independents won. As for non-BJP and non-Congress formations, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which had once ruled the State, could not net 5% as it had to remain content with 4.14%. The JJP did not get even 1%.

The decimation of JJP reinforces the popular saying that history repeats itself. Given the State’s track record of the longevity of regional parties, the fate that the JJP had met with should not again be a matter of surprise. In the last 55-odd years, the Vishal Haryana Party in the 1960s and ‘70s, the Haryana Vikas Party in the 1990s (HVP) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in the late 2000s attracted a great of traction at one stage but they disappeared from the political scene rapidly.

In fact, HVP, founded by former Chief Minister Bansi Lal, captured power in 1996 along with its pre-poll ally, BJP, on the plank of corruption and prohibition, dislodging the Congress from power. As one of the famous trio (the others being Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal) of Haryana, Bansi Lal had the reputation of being a development-oriented leader and, at the same time, the notoriety of being a big bully during his first stint as Chief Minister (1968-75). The HVP-BJP government in the mid-1990s did not last its full term and the regional party remained in existence for a few more years before merging itself with the Congress in 2004.

Of all the regional parties of the northern State, INLD, which was, in its previous avatars, a constituent of parties such as the Bharatiya Lok Dal, Janata Dal, Samata Party and Samajwadi Janata Party, had better success than others. At the time of inception, the organisation was known as Haryana Lok Dal, before getting the present nomenclature. For over 15 years, the party was one of the principal players of the State and its leader and Devi Lal’s son, Om Prakash Chautala, was in power during 2000-05. Chautala’s conviction in the teachers’ recruitment case in 2013 and subsequent divisions within the Devi Lal family led to the formation of the JJP, which had a runaway success in 2019 but appeared to have become a “one-election wonder” this election. Besides, as the Congress has been taking away a huge chunk of Jat vote base, the INLD and the JJP, which once enjoyed a considerable following among the community, face the threat of extinction

Another former Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, who felt let down after the Congress’ spectacular success in the 2005 Assembly election as the post of Chief Minister went to his rival within the organisation, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, left the party in December 2007 to float a party of his own - HJC - in 2007 along with his son, Kuldeep Bishnoi. The HJC, which had flirted with the Congress and the BJP, is now a part of the latter.

Between the mid-1960s and the early 2000s, the State was known for having persona-based politics with the three Lals - Bansi Lal, Devi Lal, and Bhajan Lal - either individually or collectively dominating the scene. Even though Mr Chautala, to some extent, had tasted success on his own, he is in the twilight of his career. As for the Lal trio’s children and grandchildren, they are in different parties - BJP, Congress and the INLD-JJP. But, they are all nowhere near to the kind of domination that the three had. Congress’ senior leader and former Chief Minister, Mr. Hooda, was recently seen in the club of the Lals but the 2024 verdict showed that over-reliance on one individual did not pay off for the party, which has lost Assembly elections for the third time in a row. In the case of the ruling BJP, the change of Chief Minister - the replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar who served nearly for nine and a half years with Nayab Singh Saini - in March proved to be beneficial. Possibly, the State is proceeding towards a stage where a strong and cohesive organisational network assumes greater importance over all other factors including any individual leader.