The Sunday Crossword No. 3207

Across

1 Denied scorer runs; had second thoughts (12)

10 Reckons there’s no time for mutiny, son (7)

11 Country’s ‘Bravo’ welcomed by Shearer, international ace (7)

12 We’re told trim’s wanting braces (5)

13 I sat first, dined on date, and filled up (8)

15 Polish damage metal flyer (4,6)

16 Modify part of expedition (4)

18 Bone found in Dublin Bay oddly ignored (4)

20 Little iron supply in pasta (10)

22 Retreating in South Pole, five numb Englishmen initially wanting blankets (8)

24 Part of record that might be whispered (1-4)

26 Count up, then: ‘House!’ (a bloodthirsty call) (5-2)

27 The French retorted: ‘It is time to be snobby’ (7)

28 Marines trial exercises in transport hubs (3,9)

Down

2 Family member’s heading off: joy! (7)

3 Oops – silly amounts of marsupials (8)

4 Help me, duck, OK? (2-2)

5 Wee drink at first satisfied (but only at first) theatrical types (10)

6 Religious leader’s cut short talk (5)

7 Gave ‘old-fashioned’ to describe Old Norse (7)

8 A little Triple sec mixed with purée, zest — making ...? (6,7)

9 Fancifully, to date E.U. élite, you’ll need perfume (3,2,8)

14 Inept Clanger lying down (5-5)

17 Primarily, a loyal shepherd’s assistant:

trustworthy intelligent animal named...? (8)

19 After a month, Fitzgerald’s written shortish book (7)

21 Jerome K Jerome’s central character? (7)

23 Actor, not quietly, portraying chicken? (5)

25 Tippling eggnog to begin with, Everyman returned to chuck it down (4)