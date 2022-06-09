The Sunday Crossword No. 3206
Across
1 He penned hits, some unfinished sadly? (7,8)
9 Everyman starts to get awfully enormous (4)
10 Finally sag — not tall — crumbling (2,4,4)
11 Rushes (runs forward) to find help at a wedding (6)
12 Old males confusedly kept changing direction (8)
13 Slays pirates (6,3)
15 Starter of frogs: to consume is an act of daring (4)
16 A little prat, with an idiot (4)
17 Clues in meandering letter suggesting insobriety (9)
21 Former squeeze: ‘I will give you beef’ (8)
22 Bank not originally allowed to give you trinket (6)
24 Inept golfer’s cry — what he’s done — what you now are! (10)
25 Celebrity’s retiring? Oh no (4)
26 Secrecy is virtue, working here? (8,7)
Down
2 Time to argue for mutiny? (7)
3 Tool that’s rudimentary called out (5)
4 Goes past the Spanish church’s recesses (7)
5 Fluffy ‘sciences’ I cast off, wanting independence (4-11)
6 Notification on nutrition forswearing adipose tissue, primarily? (3-3)
7 Date movie (9)
8 Study Pietersen’s opening in cricket? (7)
14 A neurotic trembled, wanting liqueur (9)
16 Vacuous tortoise appeared to find a flower (3,4)
18 Bandage cut, drinking whiskey (7)
19 Putrid conservative penetrating? I’m not so sure (7)
20 A week in large African country or a small one? (6)
23 Drink of vodka at openings in Russian ballet company (5)
