Crossword

The Sunday Crossword No. 3206

Across

1 He penned hits, some unfinished sadly? (7,8)

9 Everyman starts to get awfully enormous (4)

10 Finally sag — not tall — crumbling (2,4,4)

11 Rushes (runs forward) to find help at a wedding (6)

12 Old males confusedly kept changing direction (8)

13 Slays pirates (6,3)

15 Starter of frogs: to consume is an act of daring (4)

16 A little prat, with an idiot (4)

17 Clues in meandering letter suggesting insobriety (9)

21 Former squeeze: ‘I will give you beef’ (8)

22 Bank not originally allowed to give you trinket (6)

24 Inept golfer’s cry — what he’s done — what you now are! (10)

25 Celebrity’s retiring? Oh no (4)

26 Secrecy is virtue, working here? (8,7)

Down

2 Time to argue for mutiny? (7)

3 Tool that’s rudimentary called out (5)

4 Goes past the Spanish church’s recesses (7)

5 Fluffy ‘sciences’ I cast off, wanting independence (4-11)

6 Notification on nutrition forswearing adipose tissue, primarily? (3-3)

7 Date movie (9)

8 Study Pietersen’s opening in cricket? (7)

14 A neurotic trembled, wanting liqueur (9)

16 Vacuous tortoise appeared to find a flower (3,4)

18 Bandage cut, drinking whiskey (7)

19 Putrid conservative penetrating? I’m not so sure (7)

20 A week in large African country or a small one? (6)

23 Drink of vodka at openings in Russian ballet company (5)


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 5:07:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/crossword/the-sunday-crossword-no-3206/article65503149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY