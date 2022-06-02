The Sunday Crossword No. 3205

Across

1 Sausage — small amount — more’s consumed — entirety knocked back (10)

6 Put a little design on one cake’s exterior? (4)

9 Respected Costa Ricans abandoning island for resort(10)

10 In retirement, dined on fine cheese (4)

11 Dessert platter, ripe piece of fruit prepared (5,7)

15 Indulgences lapsed Catholic applies? (7)

16 Scampered round pale Dutch national (7)

17 Welcome dictionaries’ inclusion of ‘LOLsome’? (7)

19 Lapse in rule after year’s end (7)

20 In France, having tucked into bean tart, you’ll get something to drink (4,2,6)

23 Knowing what’s between heel and toes (4)

24 Practical information announced, underwear in piles (5,5)

25 Infielder regularly gets a flower(4)

26 Losing train of thought visiting Australian bronzed fella (2,1,7)

Down

1 Semi-solid extract? (4)

2 Meet people (4)

3 Rather than pose, Pa stood awkwardly (2,7,2)

4 Gives power to Lebanese, endlessly in revolution (7)

5 Fallen angel’s striking if cruel (7)

7 Singer’s credit test declined (7,3)

8 I look just like someone: Quasimodo, famously (4,6)

12 Physicist contains awe in congregation (5,6)

13 Mariner’s heading to Egypt, a piece of headgear covered in blotchy marking (3,7)

14 Interdenominational material welcoming trendy (essentially smug) church offered up (10)

18 ‘70s film Taxi Driver abrasive, ultimately capturing a time (7)

19 Spooner’s chosen a time for collection of information (4,3)

21 Here you see outsized competitors hover excitingly, primarily? (4)

22 Surreptitious announcement: ‘May I also say: good man’ (4)