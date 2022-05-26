The Sunday Crossword No. 3204

Across

1 Doles out insulting remarks, hiding compliments (11)

9 Primarily, Arnauts’ land; Balkan; Adriatic notably; Ionian additionally! (7)

10 A conflict between UN and Spain is unenlightened (7)

11 King George welcoming a toast (5)

12 Scratching nail into neck (8)

14 Popular recording about alien life form is giving too much away (10)

15 Tolerate a beast (4)

17 Intact, we’re told: there’s a gap! (4)

19 British field marshal and Mexican artist in conversation in upscale resort (5,5)

21 Anxious card player with twitch hiding money (8)

23 Oddly ignored odour before booze consumed with gusto (3,2)

25 Not having fun seeing some letters in Learn Estonian (7)

26 French perhaps fabricated accounts of love (7)

27 In the end, England falling short with runs: idiots! (11)

Down

1 In bed, upset and down, there’s Everyman, lacking spine etc (7)

2 Son to strip off warm-weather wear (8)

3 Heading off in wide thoroughfare (4)

4 Performing Schubert: Trout and Alleluja’s openings providing something to chew on? (10)

5 Comeuppance for a bounder having stolen one item belonging to princess (5)

6 Digression following home counties coast (7)

7 Thrifty shopper unearthing bra, pants (7,6)

8 Touring Greece, playing instrument (6,7)

13 Titled lord recollected the animals were his friends (2,8)

16 A stinker finally strove to aspire to ascend in scholarly life (8)

18 Museum director’s in arrangement with boards (7)

20 Royals are beheaded, chaps (7)

22 Poem concerning classical theatre (5)

24 Cunning aspect of anarchosyndicalism (4)