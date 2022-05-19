The Sunday Crossword No. 3203

Across

1 Gadgets displaying pretension (3,7)

6 Yin’s antithesis — nature’s governor, to begin with? (4)

9 Swan Island’s latest script (10)

10 German lad looking back and forth? (4)

11 Unsettling joke welcomed by bachelor, relaxing (4-8)

15 Wear out car part (7)

16 Washing facility, bar and hotel bill in retreat (7)

17 Some French ate aubergines in their big house? (7)

19 Over-use worn-out bodies of work (7)

20 Drunk eager to follow competition, Rangers gutted (4-8)

23 Good to throw a ball (4)

24 Charitable gesture in which writer’s backing tyranny (10)

25 Hairy beasts’ jaws (4)

26 Stresses from unfortunate mishaps, see? (10)

Down

1 Ends giving clues (4)

2 Grandma’s somewhat bananas (4)

3 Engineer ruins tape: no help for musicians (5,6)

4 Nostrils running, you say? Easily fixed! (2,5)

5 Perhaps Victoria’s sporting mostly blue hair (4,3)

7 That man’s Conservative: the old are first thing to study (3,7)

8 He defeated Gore; he bugs Gore terribly (6,4)

12 EU members shun Italian reforms (11)

13 Bravo for every malfunctioning vehicle (5,5)

14 Tourist guide, Romeo during season, with hygiene problem? Yes (6,4)

18 All the same, perhaps, Oxford students (7)

19 Spooner’s expressed imperial desire to be like Saudi Arabia (3-4)

21 Pork pies in France leading to intestinal discomfort (4)

22 Pubs in which Everyman sits finally absorbing news (4)