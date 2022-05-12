The Sunday Crossword No. 3202

Across

1 They’re in the kitchen, people cooking with toaster(6,7)

8 Family enthralled by magic lantern (4)

9 Getting on with ace Baptist, excitable Italian (1,3,4,2)

10 Country record spun, transfixing an American (6)

11 Aimlessly nod off in a vehicle (2,6)

12 Musician’s cheap shoddy bell shaken (9)

14 First-born voiced affectations (4)

15 Grill something with a sole (4)

16 Queen and King cast out losers, perfect! (9)

20 Everyman’s in lounge with drink, sweetie (8)

21 Drifts – some of the Drifters? (6)

23 Brat in layette regularly in shock (4,6)

24 Loudly loads casks (4)

25 Drivers should avoid these pets, only a pint drunk (7,6)

Down

1 Porridgey offering, long eaten near the Adriatic for starters? (7)

2 Foxtrot’s ending – another dance? (5)

3 Route incorporating avenue is a slog (7)

4 Forbidding words on a sign in WC worried ladylike model within (7,8)

5 Old flame with strong wine and strong beer(6)

6 Most important net sales I falsified (9)

7 Admirers flatter old Russians heartlessly (7)

13 That man, in the manner of French, offered up refusal, high and mighty (9)

15 Sweltering in rear of ship for PR event (5,2)

17 In Vermont, a riotous part of N America (7)

18 Water running in vaults (7)

19 Charm shown by a prince with ring (6)

22 Unacceptable, whichever way you look at it! (3,2)