The Sunday Crossword No. 3201

Across

1 It’s sweet, actors and soldiers getting behind students’ flipping paper(6,5)

9 Worry, tense, wanting money (7)

10 Hour in cutter assembled in Dutch city (7)

11 River, huge, in northwest Europe, primarily? (5)

12 Returned enclosure and most of container to get food for sale (4,4)

14 Character in The Winter’s Tale perhaps too farcical (10)

15 Listen to me: wasps sting, taking a segment(4)

17 Above using some coupons (4)

19 Where US troops are in uniform ... in Georgia ... Montana, possibly? (10)

21 Warning: wine before beer starts off rumbly tummy (3,5)

23 In the morning, quiet overcomes Everyman, who shuns wider society? (5)

25 Contract killing involving artist that’s twisted: it’s essential to hearing (7)

26 European proposal’s a sensation (7)

27 Taking to pieces lax messy ad-libs (11)

Down

1 Sausage, unfinished slice and port, imbibing last of fizz (7)

2 Queen’s given these topics (8)

3 Promised a poem read aloud (4)

4 Very good: America supported by largely bogus instrument(10)

5 Measure of belly’s wrong, right? (5)

6 Criminal convictions concerning trousers (7)

7 Small cake, water and starters of raw rissoles offered by the French, rising to get feisty (5,1,7)

8 Got in hot pants, resolved to be ruthless (4,2,7)

13 Director represented Maud and Oscar in fictionalised events (10)

16 Cool guy with a grooming item that’s cool and underground? (8)

18 Chose from menu that’s laid out neatly (7)

20 German supplanting Britain in talent for nimbleness (7)

22 Reportedly praises sporting venue (5)

24 Simple lake (4)