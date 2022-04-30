The Sunday Crossword No. 3200 

Across

1 Smooth move: child’s play? (4,6)

6 Hardly any, you say? What a relief (4)

9 Son, charmer, baked pastries (5,5)

10 Russian’s a little vigorous (4)

11 Messages about time-shifted treat: drink here? (6,6)

15 Given a warning, changed (slightly changed) (7)

16 Bring-a-bottle party? Afraid not (2,3,2)

17 Frenchman known for mould in spread that’s original (7)

19 In retrospect, Everyman has small problem, that’s obvious (7)

20 Primarily allegorical episodes (sometimes offering proverbial suggestions) following anthropomorphised beasts’ learning experiences succinctly? (6,6)

23 Suddenly change direction, getting knocked off (4)

24 Interpreters tear apart rulers, according to Spooner (3-7)

25 NT book has an effect (4)

26 Indian moon waning now? (4,6)

Down

1 Axe in bag (4)

2 Miss that’s born, daughter (4)

3 Topshop came undone making a pile — that stinks (7,4)

4 Satirised pampered, absent son at last (7)

5 Light in city initially niggled bird (7)

7 Scotsman, tipsy, riding moon vehicle (10)

8 Argument over merit in poet (10)

12 Hair gel a cop recovered in islands (11)

13 Liquid Asian space? (7,3)

14 According to relative, coverage is constant (10)

18 Lout disrupted funfair (7)

19 ‘I need a hug’ offered up — stop! (7)

21 I ran up to see where salami is sold? (4)

22 Some fantastic wine (4)