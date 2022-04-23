The Sunday Crossword No. 3199

Across

1 Jester to reach princess that’s not all there (8)

5 Good times! Cool! Result! (6)

10 Policeman: ‘Two PMs in report’ (7)

11 Woman’s captivated by philistines: tell everyone (7)

12 Month lost in major reversal: Everyman’s drunk wine (5)

13 Ignore girls’ weapons (9)

14 This pie came in from the cold? (6,5)

18 Pope’s support complete for untrue tale (5,6)

21 Earls deny rearing cattle (9)

23 Jealous politician (5)

24 Sportsperson, part of eleven, terminated (7)

25 Soldiers in resistance shunning restraining devices (7)

26 Originally, Tethys, Iapetus, Theia and nine siblings? (6)

27 Seaman did what seamen do, we’re told: moved using ropes (8)

Down

1 Ubiquitous app in flipping Apple product taking long time (6)

2 Family members eating starter of intestines in French accommodation (6)

3 Part of shark seen above water: Floridans unsettled (6,3)

4 Vegetable ingredient in hot cake Harriet baked (9,5)

6 Bread rising at end (5)

7 Smaller-than-usual fish cooked with zeal (4-4)

8 Swallowing last of Cointreau, a sleuth ordered a drink (3,5)

9 Perhaps driver supports soothing facilities in recreational establishment(10,4)

15 Teacher of ape gouged bananas (9)

16 Tense, following friend with parrots somewhere in C Europe (8)

17 Honour the German books, showing respect(8)

19 Give new kit to thief that’s upset(6)

20 University students’ education neglected (6)

22 Run with stick, heading off to shop (3,2)