The Sunday Crossword No. 3195

Across

1 Commonplace kind of crossing? (10)

6 Old tribesman regularly used lion’s claw (4)

9 Turnips! I am displaying austerity (10)

10 Hands back in exchange (4)

11 Apportion old rule encountering demonstrator and streakers (6,6)

15 Soil, grit mostly mixed for platforms (3,4)

16 At first, soldiers and meditators; ultimately, rulers – awfully intense! (7)

17 Flipping artificial intelligence to arrest gangster leading Balkan state (7)

19 Food options hotel bar detailed for musician (7)

20 Key vehicle pulling another in part of airport(7,5)

23 Takeaway where French is spoken (4)

24 Still, that’s how a very brief debate is? (10)

25 Auditor’s opposed to advance payment(4)

26 Give speech to drinkers, depicting what’s often included in tab (7,3)

Down

1 Everyman engaged in second clarifying remark in tweets (4)

2 One creating stain, we’re told, is dreadful (4)

3 Who creates backdrops representing singed trees? (3,8)

4 They smuggle strips of carpet(7)

5 Adult, tension rising, swears (7)

7 Why we snort dubiously is significant(10)

8 Poisonous creature’s hosting ‘topless’ version: slander! (10)

12 Shun big name, resolving to see people in general (5,6)

13 Peculiar avocations in Canadian province (4,6)

14 Questionable, seeing military demonstration when it’s dark (3-2-5)

18 A Lord Lieutenant, elderly, taking time taking everything in (3,4)

19 Less cheerful: French sea swallows specs, swim cut short(7)

21 Perhaps Basil’s tucked into feather bed (4)

22 Powerful person in sports arena (4)