The Sunday Crossword No. 3192

Across

1 Secret kind of trick (10)

6 Sumptuous drunkard (4)

9 Chap, one drying and cutting fingernails etc (10)

10 Six women accepting European opinion (4)

11 Coldest moment, shivering, waited for end ... (4,2,6)

15 ... amen! Bus turned up – source of joy (7)

16 Beasts, river creatures with webbed feet (7)

17 A little wheeler-dealer tediously given a warning (7)

19 Zimbabwean, Angolan, Malawian, Botswanan included among neighbours, primarily? (7)

20 Top hard-liner, radical who wrote The Birthday Party? (6,6)

23 Hitherto, one hairy beast (4)

24 Calm son acquired new skills going around (10)

25 Perhaps Man Utd expressed exasperation audibly (4)

26 Has another think about Spooner’s women who see future (10)

Down

1 Alpha male, old and cold, sent upstairs for deep sleep (4)

2 What’s reverse of acceptable, feasible? (2-2)

3 In crèche, not half furious, getting up gradually (11)

4 Cockney’s flung those things in Wessex? (7)

5 What fir cone might become! (7)

7 Stratospheric – or uncertain? (2,2,3,3)

8 Expression of pain in difficult Post novel (7,3)

12 I meet parent that’s agitated, passionate (11)

13 Yeah, Cassia massaged a soul singer (5,5)

14 In France, an old sin’s admitted, sold short (10)

18 Exhaust in deep-felt dancing, skipping foxtrot (7)

19 It’s getting hard to support Eastern religion’s highest states (7)

21 Everyman regularly finding oneness in hostelries (4)

22 Some modest verses (4)