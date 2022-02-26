The Sunday Crossword No. 3191

Across

1 Shake up failing orangeries (10)

6 Bird’s hiding in hibiscus (4)

9 Student getting in to poor folk’s banter (10)

10 Country’s drier, we’re told (4)

12 Ordained priest taking jab next to outhouse (11)

15 Manages a warning (5-2)

16 Drunkard now offering defiant expression (2,5)

17 Shifting a drop of Sancerre in wine glasses might help them focus (7)

19 Most of newspapers getting letter: ‘Flog, in advance!’ (3-4)

20 Sportsman angers as aid redistributed (5,6)

23 A practice exam delivered orally: that’s crazy (4)

24 Clobber living things — desire’s suppressed (10)

25 Frame that’s worn over shoulder (4)

26 More toasts raised here? (10)

Down

1 Criticises what hip-hop artist does (4)

2 Fictional captain looking up for a sign (4)

3 Vocalist, Spice Girl, slopes off part-way through (6,6)

4 Incessant refusal in Lyon: diners get no soup in the end (3-4)

5 Writers’ second copies’ entertaining energy (7)

7 Song, live, enthralling: indeed, indeed (6,4)

8 Primarily slender perennials, encroachers extraordinaire, dwelling within England’s landscaped lawns, sadly! (10)

11 Body part: it gets rubbed up. Wait around (6,6)

13 Who’s not to be trusted, nastier than rascal? (10)

14 Meticulous, firm, Everyman had promises to pay later (10)

18 Recommend extremely selfsatisfied Frenchman leaves (7)

19 Deal to collapse (4,3)

21 Details concerning nickel written up (4)

22 Goddess seen in Ellis Island (4)