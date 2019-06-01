The Sunday Crossword No. 3050

Across

1 At the end of the day, a lovable rogue (5,3)

5 German army unit (1-5)

10 Strike a pose, fabulous figure? (5)

11 Composition of quiet soul (5,4)

12 50 admitted to pious golf club in California suburb (9)

13 Enormous honour’s meeting earl (5)

14 Face of donkey kissed noisily (6)

15 Vociferously against taking pudding through to bedroom (2,5)

18 Waster, poet, communist (7)

20 Is concerned about son, gives show of affection (6)

22 Had put robe on (not grand) (5)

24 Bigot at heart, host’s without skill, dignity? (9)

25 Wasting time in Tate Modern, busy tourist spot (5-4)

26 Early on, state administered by old New Zealander? (5)

27 ‘Savage’!? Sorry, it’s ‘unruly’ (6)

28 What toffs shoot, short-of-height bumpkins (8)

Down

1 Flatness of a route’s variable (6)

2 Old boy, solitary and square, extremely chaste date (9)

3 Folly to have run into deserted cape (5-10)

4 The French bay is severely run down (4,3)

6 Tricky to anticipate surplus of rifles in mess (4,2,9)

7 In her novel, there’s a valley (5)

8 Breeze drifts over Tyneside, making someone cold (8)

9 Even the old hippies do this (3-3)

16 Composed of sane mind, I will be a mole (6,3)

17 Once snared by lasso on a sierra (2,4,2)

19 Parrot in old TV show (6)

20 Train company greet stranger(7)

21 City’s bankrupt financiers, hard to ignore (2,4)

23 Celebrated being ruggedly toned (5)