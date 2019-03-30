The Sunday Crossword No. 3041

Across

1 Loses hope as spa dries. (8)

5 Partially risk a terrible injury on the ice. (6)

9 Endless confused action for raccoon. (5)

10 E-learning astray, by and large. (2,7)

12 E.g. “Best foot forward”, given

on dismissal. (8,6)

13 Accomplish easily, and dispense

with the pre-match routine. (4,3)

15 Gate man verifies one’s identity. (4,3)

17 Opening position heard to be

vigilant. (2,5)

19 Roughen no cares. (7)

21 Telephone meeting to discuss pear

name? (10,4)

24 Terrorise madly a noisy reveller. (9)

25 Terminate island dependency: that’s

self-evident. (5)

26 Pass by eastern failing. (6)

27 Rare occurrence of a depressed

satellite. (4,4)

Down

1 Adorn a device for measuring

up to 11 yards? (9)

2 Step one in celestial body. (5)

3 Sounds like the ideal accompaniment

to a sneeze. (7)

4 Referring to or concerning a period of

brutal oppression. (5,2,6)

6 Lacking dominion in part.

Not in this realm. (7)

7 Bitter charges for acidic salts. (9)

8 Depend on it, only without me. (4)

11 Nerve centre for land management. (6,7)

14 Foreign miss by design or

inadvertently. (9)

16 Convenience for adult males. (9)

18 Disproves arbiter set up around

university. (7)

20 Mean to state how old one is. (7)

22 Friend to a damaged imago. (5)

23 Daughter leaves new wife for cheese. (4)