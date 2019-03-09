The Sunday Crossword No. 3038

Across

1 Oppose matter, given time by court (10)

6 Gush, giving up time to offer encouragement (4)

9 Swift in air (7)

10 Perfect, not loud and unruly (7)

12 In India cricket’s turned around (5)

13 Happy environment or sad? (9)

14 Party politician, with nothing certain, showing unease (12)

18 Reformed feudal land so abruptly (3,2,1,6)

21 Negative eccentric ran cult active at night (9)

23 Disadvantage that’s hidden in contract (5)

24 Greatest king in line grows old and decrepit finally (7)

25 Slow to follow one, very cut off (7)

26 Force in peculiar myth (4)

27 Ragged number outside commercial pub (10)

Down

1 Firm before receiving constant pressure (6)

2 Doubtful expression beginning to perplex and anger judge (6)

3 Might a cut feel wrong in opera? (3,5,5)

4 Embittered, dry up after referring to funds (9)

5 Pass on tips from trainers for young players (5)

7 Rice soup not normally costly (8)

8 Gave up being philosophical (8)

11 Humorist, refined, entertaining a hundred, with endless heart, all together (4,3,6)

15 Created row, grabbing auntie’s last cake (9)

16 Tree I yearn to climb in Massachusetts area (8)

17 Pick second item of clothing in range, not first (8)

19 Levels achieved by son with skill raised cheers (6)

20 Steal hearts in match against Spain (6)

22 Stirring chant, of course (5)