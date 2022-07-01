The Sunday Crossword No. 3209

Across

1 Berating daughter, not grand in dress that’s far from formal (8,4)

10 Coffee time (7)

11 A Maine resort with a lack of vitality (7)

12 In France, you tucked into vessel of coffee... leading to change of plan (1-4)

13 Dutch doctor’s note unopened, producing delay (8)

15 I end siesta groggily in Malaysia — or maybe Philippines? (4,6)

16 British left starts to organise communitarian alliance (4)

18 Was aware of latest via report (4)

20 A famous Peruvian has more than one way of serving beef (10)

22 Let’s Dance first offers rhythmic groups of notes (8)

24 Somewhat undelectable pick (5)

26 Dash back to look at very famous dancer (7)

27 After brief second, press ‘one’ endlessly for operator (7)

28 Install tools following crash: there’s still hope (3,2,3,4)

Down

2 Secures extraordinary saves (7)

3 Hosts catch marine gastropod (3,5)

4 Leading character in Iliad (likewise in our translation, additionally?) (4)

5 Aussie criminal’s after favour for movie star (5,5)

6 Regularly taking hour, tatty Everyman’s beginning to deliver speech (5)

7 Perhaps one playful Ulsterman’s no saint (7)

8 Judges royal personage fencing at Olympic event (6,7)

9 Chill with Antiguan, tipsy, under the influence? (13)

14 There’s one of these in The Ugly Duckling and two in The Little Red Hen (10)

17 Solution of triangle not involving fractions (8)

19 Elizabeth I gets cheers, touring about country (7)

21 Wobbles: support’s abrupt, abrupt (7)

23 Put up with old lecturer that’s reliable (5)

25 Capital of Laos: Louangphabang? (4)