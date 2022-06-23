The Sunday Crossword No. 3208

Across

1 Yes, biddies perambulating two abreast(4,2,4)

6 Covering part of altarpiece (4)

9 Records when things happened in newspaper presses (4-6)

10 Little rascal destroying quiet, making racket (4)

11 He tosses and turns: Spooner’s hearing a little flea? (5,7)

15 Contacted when Everyman’s beginning to get bothered about Frenchman (1-6)

16 Queen boarding Eurostar, perhaps for the landscape (7)

17 Pilgrimage venue was enticing, they say (7)

19 Once Prince Hamlet’s ‘evermore lady’; insanity awaits, primarily? (7)

20 Naïvely fight being re-allocated toughest part of project(5,7)

23 Issue of magazine recalled (4)

24 Making low-down English share (10)

25 Many women leaving urban communities (4)

26 Scouts’ pies rancid? You’re probably right(1,7,2)

Down

1 Where to find badgers in Massachusetts (4)

2 Desert, unpleasant place (4)

3 At last, Sacha Distel ably performing Le 14 juillet (8,3)

4 Small potatoes: journalist inebriated (7)

5 Vacuous divorcé to assume payment made earlier (7)

7 Satisfactory working, capable, etc (10)

8 In open air, man exercising dog (10)

12 Near the NW area’s constituents — or the Potteries? (11)

13 Husband skipping starter — extremely rich — is most wholesome (10)

14 In King’s Cross, perhaps, regularly call out greeting (10)

18 Their web sites hopefully contain bugs! (7)

19 Shops for sockets (7)

21 Menu? Tip (4)

22 Cancel a French party (4)