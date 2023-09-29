How to use Zingbus Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on Zingbus Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Zingbus Store.

You will be redirected to Zingbus Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Zingbus to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Zingbus in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Zingbus.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Zingbus.