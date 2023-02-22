How to use Wix Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on Wix Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Wix Store.

You will be redirected to Wix Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Wix to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Wix in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Wix.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Wix.