About WhiteHatJr

The education industry has not progress as much as it is required to. Today?s requirement is that a child becomes adept in all kinds of technical field. A child should be given the knowledge of fundamentals of coding right from the age when he is taught mathematics, so that the basics of IT get into a child?s system; some examples of these courses are logic, sequencing, algorithmic thinking and structure. Well, WhiteHat Jr is a start-up that aims at providing all the mentioned courses to the child in the age group of 6-14.