About Voot Select

Voot Subscription Offers, Voot Promo Code to Get annual Voot subscription at Rs. 499. No coupon code needed. Voot Free Subscription Offers to Visit The Landing Page For More Details. Hurry Watch Hit Bollywood movies like Bajirao Mastani, Airlift, Queen, Hera Pheri, Gangs of Wasseypur, Go Goa Gone and more on VOOT. With a VOOT premium subscription you also have access to VOOT Select Originals shows like- Asur, Marzi, Feet Up with the Stars etc. Many Television Channels and news Channels as well. You can subscribe to VOOT on a yearly subscription basis for Rs. 499 or at a monthly subscription basis that will cost Rs 99.