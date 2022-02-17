About Soch Store

Soch offers a brand that gives exclusive collection of ethnic attire that is crafted with perfection. It?s renowned for quality of hand-picked fabrics, characteristic use of colours, elaborate embroideries and magnificently rich Indian aesthetic. The very first store of this exclusive brand was opened in 2005 at Bangalore. Since then, they are working to reflect ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. Today, they are serving in many big cities like Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Cochin and more. Also, retails through shop-in-shops like Shoppers Stop, Central, Etc.