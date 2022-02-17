Details: Now Earn 2,000 bonus Qmiles when you make your first online booking and 500 bonus Qmiles for each subsequent online booking. Applicable for bookings completed and paid online at qatarairways.com. Bonus Qmiles are not valid on award tickets or where payment is made offline. Family members are not eligible for online booking bonus Qmiles.Membership numbers must be provided at the time of booking to entitle you to bonus Qmiles. Bonus Qmiles will be credited to your account upon the completion of your flight. Use Available promo codes qatar airways.Visit the landing page for more details.