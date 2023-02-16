Flipkart Offers Amazon Offers
Stores
Sale
  1. Coupons
  2. Practo
Practo
Visit Store

Practo Coupon & Promo Codes for February 2023

Practo Deals and Codes

  • All Offers (12)
  • Deals (12)
  • Coupons (0)
84% OFF

Practo Deal: Get 84% Off on Annual Plan of Practo Plus healthcare

Expires in 136 days
Verified
Recommended
See details
GET 72% OFF

Practo Offer: Flat 72% Off on 3 months Practo Plus healthcare plan

Expires in 136 days
Verified
Recommended
See details
60% OFF

Practo Deal: Save 60% Off on Practo Plus healthcare 1 month plan

Expires in 136 days
Verified
Recommended
See details
up to 45% off

Get up to 45% Discount on Full body health checks

Expires in 124 days
Verified
See details
GREAT OFFER

Practo Offer: Download the App & Get 200 HealthCash

Expires in 136 days
Verified
See details
FROM RS. 199

Practo Offer: Online Doctor Consultation from Rs. 199

Expires in 136 days
Verified
See details
from Rs. 200

Visit the dentist. Price of services from Rs. 200

Expires in 124 days
Verified
See details
FROM RS. 9

Practo Deal: Products for Heart health from Rs. 9

Expires in 171 day
Verified
See details
FROM RS. 42

Practo Deal: Products for Baby care from Rs. 42

Expires in 171 day
Verified
See details
FROM RS. 50

Practo Offer: Devices for Your Health from Rs. 50

Expires in 171 day
Verified
See details
FROM RS. 75

Practo Deal: Skin care suppliments from Rs. 75

Expires in 171 day
Verified
See details
FOR RS. 300

Practo Deal: Covid -19 Virus Qualitative Pcr Throat Swab for Rs. 300

Expires in 171 day
Verified
See details