Click on Policybazaar Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Policybazaar Store.

You will be redirected to Policybazaar Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Policybazaar to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Policybazaar in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Policybazaar.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Policybazaar.

Please make sure you read all Terms and Conditions related to Offer/Deal making the purchase at Policybazaar.