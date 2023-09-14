How to use Paytm Money Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on Paytm Money Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Paytm Money Store.

You will be redirected to Paytm Money Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Paytm Money to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Paytm Money in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Paytm Money.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Paytm Money.