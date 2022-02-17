About Orra

ORRA Boutique is one of India?s greatest online Jewellery shopping stores providing you with exclusive Range of Diamond Jewellery, Gold Jewellery, Platinum Jewellery, Rings & Pendants at a very much affordable price.The journey of a million gazes began in 1888 before it metamorphosed into ORRA. From sculpting and manufacturing diamonds to crafting and retailing the finest diamond and gold jewellery, ORRA has come a long way since its inception. Today, ORRA is one of India's finest jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 34 stores across 25 cities and has consistently been at the forefront of design leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres.