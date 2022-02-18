About Mywellnesskart

In 1967, Dr. Heinz Maurer pioneered the first commercial soap-free cleansing bar with a pH value of 5.5 to support the skin's natural protective layer. Today, Sebamed provides comprehensive skin care solutions for all age groups, which support the skin's natural barrier with pH 5.5. The skin care solutions include Age Defense, Clear Face, and Baby Sebamed. All Sebamed products are clinically tested on sensitive skin and are not tested on animals.