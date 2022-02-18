About MTR Foods

MTR deals with the expertise and the brand name. Known for serving authentic Indian food to India and the rest of the world, MTR is a brand unknown by almost a negligible section. Their ready-to-eat foods are easily identifiable and are absolutely delicious. Be it breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts or even snacks, they serve pretty much for all occasions (because what else do you call a standard Indian meal!). The secret hero of every homemaker, MTR is loved by anyone who regularly uses the kitchen to cook a meal.